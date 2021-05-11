Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

