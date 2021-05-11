Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 375,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 788.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

