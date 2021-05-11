Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.16. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,860 shares of company stock valued at $47,879,689 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH opened at $45.17 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit