Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.16. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,860 shares of company stock valued at $47,879,689 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH opened at $45.17 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.