Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.33. Canaan shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 39,751 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 4.05.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

