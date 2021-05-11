Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.33. Canaan shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 39,751 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 4.05.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.