Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 89589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

In other Canada Silver Cobalt Works news, Director Dianne Tookenay sold 100,000 shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

