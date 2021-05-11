Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.21.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.43%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at C$88,661,686.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

