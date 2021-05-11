Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.40 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNNE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 21,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,835. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

