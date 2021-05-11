Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CTLP stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

