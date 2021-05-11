Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,173 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CME Group worth $359,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CME Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CME Group by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in CME Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $210.18. 48,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,345. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

