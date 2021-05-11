Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $516.08 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Broadcom worth $516,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

