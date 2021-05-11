Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 79,980 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,980 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $398,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $236.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,030. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.