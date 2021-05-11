Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 81,143 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,143 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $175,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,021,490 shares of company stock worth $76,661,660 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. 13,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

