Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price to $110.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

