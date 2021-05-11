Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price to $110.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.
Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 226,306 shares during the period.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.