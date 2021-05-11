Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

CPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 42.15 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.51. The company has a market cap of £709.51 million and a P/E ratio of 52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

