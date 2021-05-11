Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

