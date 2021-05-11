Capital Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Capital Properties stock remained flat at $$13.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Dividend History for Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit