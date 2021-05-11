Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Several brokerages have commented on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

