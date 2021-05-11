Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $79,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

