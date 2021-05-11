CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

