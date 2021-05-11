CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average is $240.18. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

