CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.