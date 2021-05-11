CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.01. The company had a trading volume of 850,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.