CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $686.47. 18,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,962. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.85 and its 200-day moving average is $634.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.