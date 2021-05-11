CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. 160,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

