Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 1,083,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,065. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

