CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $5.55. CarLotz shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 58,537 shares traded.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.