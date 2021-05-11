CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 435,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,769 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

