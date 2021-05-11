CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.
Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.
