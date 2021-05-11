Casper Sleep (CSPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. On average, analysts expect Casper Sleep to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $355.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 in the last quarter.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

