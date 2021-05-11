Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 44,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,511. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -322.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,121 shares of company stock valued at $26,998,799. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

