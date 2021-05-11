Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

