Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Caterpillar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.33. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

