CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

