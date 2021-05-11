Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Earnings History for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

