Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 3,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.