Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CNKS opened at GBX 84.25 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £47.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.67. Cenkos Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.27).

In related news, insider Andrew Boorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,406.85).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

