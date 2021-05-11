Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$9.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.14. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$18.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.