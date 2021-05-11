Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

