Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.57 and a one year high of $231.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.