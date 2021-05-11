Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.