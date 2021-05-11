Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after purchasing an additional 892,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,936.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

