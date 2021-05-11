Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $509,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

