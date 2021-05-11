Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,070 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

