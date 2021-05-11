Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 242,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

