Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

AMLP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

