Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAGDF. TD Securities increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS CAGDF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 9,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

