Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.95.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

