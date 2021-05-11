Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) declared a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
EBR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 8,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,649. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
