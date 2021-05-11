CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

