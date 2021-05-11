CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.
NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $83.95.
In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.