CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,109. CEVA has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

